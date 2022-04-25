We are a Central Illinois Premier Travel Company operating over 80 tours a year both domestic and international. We offer both day trips and multiple day trips. Our signature tours are New York City, Hawaii and Alaska. We offer many theatre opportunities included The Fabulous Fox in St. Louis as well as The Beef House, Circa ’21 in Rock Island, and the Jacob Henry Mansion to name a few.

We own and operate our own fleet of luxury motor coaches have signature industry leading legroom. Our accommodations are generally a Marriott or Hilton brand and always if we are visiting a city with a beach we are providing our guests with the finest oceanfront rooms.

We provide people with the opportunity to see the world. They sit back and let us do the work, relax and create lifetime memories. Most frequently questions recently have been about Covid restrictions and often people have questions about travel insurance. Theatre seating is always main floor. Our customers trust our expertise to provide them with the best travel experience.

In addition to our busses we provide black car service, airport shuttles etc.

We strive to provide first class service or charter

We spare no expense in making sure our customers are satisfied

We always go the extra mile!

We have Canyonlands in July, Twilight Riverboat in August, A Dude Ranch in AZ in September, and the Mall of America in October just to name a few.

Timi’s Tours

1-800-682-8214

230 S Main St., Moweaqua, IL