At Evergreen Place we educate seniors and their decision makers on next steps when living at home alone is not safe. Assisted living is a great option that allows our residents to keep their independence, but be in a safe environment with nursing care on site 24 hours a day.

We provide 3 meals a day, socialization and activities, comfortable apartments that they furnish with belongings from home, transportation to appointments, in house lab and therapy services for convenience.

Our people (staff) go above and beyond. We have a trademarked customer service program called Happy to Oblige. Our goal is to give our residents the best day, every day.

Transitions Care specializes in:

•End of Life Care

•Symptom Management

•Palliative Care

•How to Have the Conversation

People should know that we are available 24/7 for inquiries and happy to answer any questions that people have about hospice or palliative care.

http://www.transitionscare.com

Transitions Hospice

217-493-5028

201 N. Randolph Street

Champaign, IL 61802