Transitions Care provides end-of-life care through the use of physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, certified nurse assistants, social workers, and chaplains. They have a large interdisciplinary team that focuses on symptom management of chronic or terminal illnesses.

Jessica Lyles, Regional Care Coordinator with Transitions Care joins ciLiving to educate us on the importance of what healthcare concerns to notice from your aging loved ones during the holidays.

Transitions Care is the only hospice organization in the community that offers a vigil sitting. The vigil sitting is a service provided by their clinical team to assist the patient and family during the transitional period of their hospice care. They sit at the bedside when the family is unable to ensure no one passes alone.

Consider Advance Directives- Healthcare Power of Attorney, Practioner Order for Life-Sustaining Treatment, and a Healthcare Surrogate Decision Making Form Look out for aging loved ones decline in accomplishing activities of daily living such as bathing, cooking meals, ambulation, accomplishing daily tasks independently or with one person assisting. Address those difficult conversations about health problems during the holidays by starting the conversation with your doctor, discussing hospice vs palliative care, and when to have the conversation.

Transitions Care take Medicare, Medicaid, and most commercial insurance. Know that hospice can happen at home or a facility. As long as a patient continues to recertify for services, they can continue to use the services even after six month.

