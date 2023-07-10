Hindsboro, Ill (WCIA)

If you’re looking to transform your concrete surfaces, Garage Force, owned by Gary Hudson and his wife Malinda Hudson, is the go-to destination. With their expertise in concrete coatings, Garage Force can make your concrete beautiful, easier to maintain, and safer to walk on. Take advantage of their free estimates, lifetime warranties, and special offers to bring new life to your concrete.

To learn more about Garage Force and their services, visit their website at http://eastcentralillinois.garageforce.com or contact them at 217-276-2350.