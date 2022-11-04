DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – At 14 years old Jonas Lane has a passion for collecting and trading cards.

Now, he wants to show his hobby and passion to others. Especially, kids his age.

He started his own business called JC Trading Cards. You can find him on Facebook here.

Sunday, November 6th Lane is hosting his second card show in Danville. It’s happening at the American Legion Post 210. Doors open around 10 a.m. and the show goes until 4 p.m.

Lane said there will be all sorts of card categories available from baseball, football, and even Marvel trading cars. He said there will be more than just cards as well.

The show is free admission and all ages are welcome.