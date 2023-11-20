Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Toyland Celebration

Blain’s Farm & Fleet is thrilled to announce Toyland, a cherished tradition that brings families together and embodies the holiday season’s joy and the spirit of giving. This year’s theme is “Where Wishes Come True for Everyone.” Toyland has a rich history, originating over 65 years ago as a heartfelt desire to convey appreciation to friends and neighbors.

Toyland is open until December 24, providing ample time for shoppers to make their wishes come true.

Kids Helping Kids Program:

In 2000, we launched the Kids Helping Kids program alongside Blain’s Farm & Fleet Toyland.

The Kids Helping Kids program continues, allowing you to donate new, unwrapped toys at any of our 45 store locations. Your contribution will be matched, doubling the impact, and aiming for a total contribution of $250,000.

Parents can enter their children to win gift cards. When children win, we match the prize and donate it to local charities like Boys & Girls Clubs, Cops for Kids, Dove, Inc, and more.

This program is an integral part of Toyland, spreading joy and teaching kids about giving.

Feature Toys:

Nature Bound Bug Vacuum:

Explore the wonders of nature with the Nature Bound Bug Vacuum. This exciting toy allows kids to catch and observe creepy bugs in a safe and educational way.

Just place the vacuum over a bug, pull the trigger, and it will gently suck the bug into a built-in magnifier for close observation.

The Bug Vacuum comes with a bright green LED laser light, patented capture core, and batteries for hours of exploration.

STANLEY Jr. Construction Toy Tool Set:

Nurture your child’s construction skills with the STANLEY Jr. Construction Toy Tool Set, a high-quality and authentic tool set designed for kids.

These tools, made of hard steel and rubber, are like the adult versions but ergonomically sized for smaller hands.

The set includes a hammer, screwdrivers, goggles, and a 10-inch tape measure, promoting educational family bonding and safety awareness.

Hot Wheels City Ultimate Hauler:

The Hot Wheels City Ultimate Hauler is not just a hauler but a thrilling T-Rex playset.

This toy can gobble up and haul more than 20 1:64 scale cars and transform into a roaring T-Rex with lights, sounds, and a race track.

Kids can even launch cars from its mouth, offering endless Hot Wheels fun.

Bluey Beach Cabin Playset:

Let your child go on a beach holiday with Bluey and her Beach Cabin Playset.

This set is loaded with fun features, including a toilet, shower, kitchen, deck, and a lounge that converts into a bedroom.

With over 10 play pieces, including a surfboard, sandcastle, BBQ, and more, the beach-themed fun never ends.

Barbie Dream Boat Playset:

Set sail on imaginative adventures with the Barbie Dream Boat Playset, featuring a pool, slide, and six play areas for ocean-themed fun.

With 20+ pieces, there’s plenty of room for Barbie and her friends to have fun in the sun.

Doll not included. Colors and decorations may vary.

Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn 4-in-1 Farm to Market Tractor:

The Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn 4-in-1 Farm to Market Tractor is an interactive ride-on learning toy that grows with your child.

With lights, music, and 4 ways to play, it teaches concepts like the alphabet, counting, and shapes as your child grows.

Requires 3 AA batteries (not included).

TMNT Pizza Blaster RC:

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Blaster RC is a full-function remote-controlled vehicle with movie-inspired style.

It features a pizza launching feature, allowing kids to launch foam pizzas and have pizza-blasting fun.

The pizza slice-shaped controller makes driving around fun and easy.

