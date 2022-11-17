McLean, Ill. (WCIA)

Nemo and Marlin, 2 adorable Toy Aussie puppies need loving homes!

Ruby’s Rescue will be at the Old Rugged Barn in Towanda on December 10th, from 1-5.

Come join 40 crafters and vendors at our 5th Annual HOLIDAY MARKET.

Old Rugged barn is minutes from Bloomington normal and just outside ToWanda. The barn and our newly named Cameron Event Center Will have plenty of cool items and probably that very treasure you’ve been looking for! Rubys canine rescue dogs will be on hand. Check them out ahead of time in case there’s somebody of interest and it will speed up the adoption process. Santa will be ho ho hoeing his way around the various booths, enjoying the bake sale and other food and drink. There’s always jewelry, woodworking, books, quilts, home decor, who knows! Get in on the 50-50 raffle. The winner gets to keep half of what we raise! We’re working on lining up some music I and maybe more Things will be added. Free admission but donations and leashed dogs are always welcome!

https://facebook.com/events/s/5th-annual-holiday-market/547792323781749/

RUBYS RESCUE & RETREAT NFP

1-309-838-3239

Business/Organization Address

4035 E 600 North Road, McLean Il 61754