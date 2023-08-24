Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Carle Foundation Hospital is taking the lead in proactive child and adult healthcare. The introduction of an immunization and ongoing research are all part of Carle’s proactive approach to protecting loved ones from RSV.

RSV primarily affects children, especially those under 2 years of age. Prematurely born babies, those with chronic heart or lung conditions, and individuals with weakened immune systems are particularly susceptible. The virus spreads through respiratory droplets, reaching the lungs and causing more severe symptoms in infants.

Dr. Brent Reifsteck, the Medical Director of the Children’s Service Line at Carle Foundation Hospital, sheds light on RSV and introduces a new immunization that could revolutionize child healthcare.

Dr. Reifsteck emphasizes the importance of preventive measures, such as frequent handwashing, avoiding sick individuals, and maintaining good respiratory hygiene. Now, there’s a groundbreaking solution: nirsevimab (marketed as Beyfortus™). Unlike traditional vaccines, this long-acting monoclonal antibody significantly reduces hospitalizations by 80%, requiring just one administration at the beginning of the RSV season. Its composition mimics natural antibodies produced by the human body.

Carle is working and doing ongoing research to promise a safer and healthier future for everyone.