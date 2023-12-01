Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

9 Places with Holiday Activities Within a Few Hours of Central Illinois

By Marcia Frost

Tis the season when children are off from school and relatives are visiting. Between shopping, cooking, eating, and opening presents, there’s still time left when you want to get out and do something. Here are nine places I love during the holiday season. They are all perfect for a short getaway, but under three hours away if you want to just make it a day trip.

1. St. Charles, Missouri St. Charles would be my winner for the best holiday town. It all starts after Thanksgiving and continues through December 24th. There is Christmas Transitions, as the horse-drawn carriages and characters come out. The Christmas Carole Stroll takes place on Wednesdays, with a live show through the streets. You’ll also be able to join in for Santa’s North Pole Dash, the symphony’s Holiday Concert, and the Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland.

2. Galena, Illinois December 9th is the date this year for one of the most unusual holiday celebrations you’ll ever go to. Night of the Luminaria and Living Windows is a magical night in this downtown filled with local shops, wine tasting rooms, and restaurants. The city is lit up with 5,000 luminaries, and the storefronts are filled with live window displays. Tours, strolls, markets, music, and other events will continue through 2023.

3. Chicago, Illinois Michigan Avenue is holiday ready, but there’s more to do in Chicago. Navy Pier’s Light Up The Lake is filled with indoor and outdoor fun, including ice skating and holiday workshops, through the last day of the year. For authentic German foods and gifts, Chicago’s Christkindlmarkt is one of the oldest in the Midwest. Zoolights is back at the Lincoln Park Zoo, as well as a few additional special events there through December 31st. Before you leave the city, stop at Timothy O’Toole’s Tinseltown popup for cocktails, mocktails, and special food offerings.

4. Indianapolis, Indiana Indy is filled with special events this time of year. Christmas at the Zoo is tons of fun until December 30th, with twinkling lights, festive characters, story time, special food, and drinks, and more. The Children’s Museum will have Santa in tow through Christmas Eve, also offering opportunities for breakfast with him. In nearby Carmel, the Christkindlmarkt is one of the best I’ve been to in the U.S.

5. Rockford, Illinois Rockford is a fun town filled with history and homages to its famous band, Cheap Trick. The Festival of Lights will be at Sinnissippi Park through December 31st, and All Aglow Holiday display continues until January 7th with 300,000 lights at the Nicolas Conservatory. Both of these are free of charge. There is also the Illuminated party at the Anderson Japanese Gardens through

December 30th.

6. Fair Oaks Farms, Indiana The annual Forest of Lights is underway at Fair Oaks and will continue through the year. This event has much more than the colorful lights along the path. Ther are igloos outside The Farmhouse Restaurant to enjoy a meal in, a holiday market, story time with Santa, and s’mores by the fire pits, where they will also be serving adult beverages.

7. Starved Rock State Park, Illinois You may not think of a state park as the place to go for winter holidays, but Starved Rock is not your usual park. The Lodge is all dressed up for the season and the restaurant will have their big Christmas Buffet. You’ll also find a special Trolley Tour: the Christmas Trolley Tour of Lights, December 10-14 and 17-21.

8. St. Louis, Missouri The Gateway City is alive with activities of the season. Holiday Lights are twinkling at Grant’s Farm through December 30th. There’s a Garden Glow at the Botanical Gardens. The Saint Louis Zoo has U.S. Bank Wild Lights. Winterfest is a chance to ice skate at Gateway Arch National Park, where there will be s’mores stations, igloos, and a New Year’s Eve fireworks display. One of the city’s most popular attractions is also back: the Polar Express from Union Station.

9. Wildlife Prairie Park, Illinois This park is a welcome surprise, with a chance to get up close with wildlife on 1,800 acres just outside of Peoria. For the holidays, they are also having a Breakfast with Santa (December 3rd) and bringing back Santa’s Wildlife Express. It will take place December 8-10 and includes crafts, games, and an express train ride to the North Pole.