Exercise is encouraged during pregnancy, but approaching it safely is key to preventing injury and maintaining strength for the long nine months. There are many exercises you should avoid that involve risk of falling like skiing and cycling, however most exercises especially if you were doing them pre pregnancy are encouraged. Walking, swimming, pilates, and yoga are amongst the most recommended forms of exercise. Plan on skipping exercises that include lying on your back for extended periods of time after the first trimester, avoid twisting as that can be uncomfortable, decrease high impact movements the further along you are, and definitely rethink your core routine. Maria Ludeke, Personal Trainer, joins us.

You don’t need to skip core entirely when pregnant, but crunches and traditional “six pack” ab moves can lead to worse ab separation or diastasis recti. Instead focus on your transverse abdominis and obliques to create nature’s support belt. Without a strong core acting as a corset to lift and hold the weight of a growing belly, it’s easy to develop low back and pelvic pain. Here are three exercises to work your transverse abdominis and obliques.

Belly Breathing: take a deep breath in letting your stomach and ribs expand and then as you exhale think about first lifting your pelvic floor and then wrap your abdominals like you are gently tightening a corset around your torso. Avoid holding your breath and move smoothly from your inhales to exhales at about a 5 second count. You can do this standing, seated, lying on your side, or in a tabletop. It’s beneficial to try belly breathing in different positions and is one of the first exercises you can do postpartum. My favorite variation of this is to be in a table top and lift my knees of the floor when my abs are engaged, its challenging and effective.

Kneeling Side Bend: With one knee on the floor, extend your opposite leg out to the side. With your hands behind your head hinge as far as you can away from your extended leg. Use your obliques to pull you back up to center and repeat.

Side Plank: lying on your side, come to your forearm, placing your elbow under your shoulder. Bottom knee can rest on the floor as you lift your hips up staying stacked and stable. Use your obliques to keep lifting your hips to the sky. Hold for 20-30 seconds or try adding a dumbbell on your hip if it’s too easy.

It is important to stay motivated and accountable to your wellness goals by building safe, enjoyable, and effective training programs.

Build training programs to help you prevent injury, build strength and stamina, and enjoy your fitness routine. The most important part of any program is staying consistent so we want you to enjoy your workouts and focus on positive goals.

We support you reaching your wellness goals, so you can feel healthier and happier.