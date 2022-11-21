Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

It is important to stay motivated and accountable to your wellness goals by building safe, enjoyable, and effective training programs. Personal trainer, Maria Ludeke, is back with tips on training your upper body.

Women frequently avoid upper body training in fear of bulking up. However it simply won’t happen, women have 10% of the testosterone men have and simply do not build muscle in the same way.

It’s a mistake to skip upper body, training your arms, back and chest have tremendous benefits.

5 reasons to train your upper body:

Build Bone Mass: Strengthening muscle strengthens bone preventing osteoporosis and risks of injury, like bone fractures.

Build Connective Tissue: Ligaments, tendons, and cartilage hold your bones together. Strength training helps prevent these joints from becoming unstable and reducing risk of injury in your neck, shoulders, elbows, wrists, and spine.

Build Self Confidence: Lifting weights has been proven to boost self esteem and body image more than gentle exercise like walking. Being strong empowers both your mind and your body.

Every Day Tasks Become Easier: Moving furniture, picking up boxes, carrying all the grocery bags in one trip. Life gets easier as you get stronger.

Burn More Calories: Lean muscle boosts your metabolism, the more

Try including these upper body moves to strength your biceps, shoulders, chest and back.

Curls

Alternating Rotational Press

Pushups

T-Raises



Build training programs to help you prevent injury, build strength and stamina, and enjoy your fitness routine. The most important part of any program is staying consistent so we want you to enjoy your workouts and focus on positive goals.

We support you reaching your wellness goals, so you can feel healthier and happier.