Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

You booked family photos months ago only to scramble to get outfits ready, fight with your spouse all the way there, and then bribe the kids for Just. One. Smile. (And let’s be honest, it’s not a great one). Sound familiar? TheCityMoms tapped their in-house photography pro – hi Britny! – to tell us how to help make your next photoshoot a success before you’ve even arrived.

