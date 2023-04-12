Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Annual fundraiser for First Gig Rock N Roll Camp for Kids – Six bands all playing Beatles music!

A FREE , ALL-AGES show at 3:00pm on Sunday, April 16th!

There will be a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, donations, plus live auction items.

Kitchen will be open with the full menu available.

Bands include (but limited to): Tom Grassman Band, Aces N Rhythms, Dave N Lisa, Cougar Trap, Dreamcatchers, and The K-Tels.

Thanks to our donors and sponsors:

Rod Sickler Salon and Spa

BodyWork and Associates

Vermilion River Beer Co

Champaign Park District

Chris Scoggins

Boomerangs Bar and Grill

Dreamcatchers Band



Want to be a sponsor? Contact Tom Grassman or Boomerangs Bar and Grill on FB messenger or email tom@portalbooking.com