Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Annual fundraiser for First Gig Rock N Roll Camp for Kids – Six bands all playing Beatles music!
A FREE , ALL-AGES show at 3:00pm on Sunday, April 16th!
There will be a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, donations, plus live auction items.
Kitchen will be open with the full menu available.
Bands include (but limited to): Tom Grassman Band, Aces N Rhythms, Dave N Lisa, Cougar Trap, Dreamcatchers, and The K-Tels.
Thanks to our donors and sponsors:
Rod Sickler Salon and Spa
BodyWork and Associates
Vermilion River Beer Co
Champaign Park District
Chris Scoggins
Boomerangs Bar and Grill
Dreamcatchers Band
Want to be a sponsor? Contact Tom Grassman or Boomerangs Bar and Grill on FB messenger or email tom@portalbooking.com