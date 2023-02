Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Lots of great shows around central Illinois and we’re excited to feature the Tom Grassman Band on the CI Stage today.

Another Free Friday Show from Boomerangs!

Feb. 10th

Tom Grassman Band plays “Rock-and-Roll Party Music”. You know every word. You can act out the video. You can dance to it. It feels good.

Kitchen is OPEN with full menu by Garro’s Taste of the City –

7-10pm, no cover