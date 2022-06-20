Tolono, Ill. (WCIA)

Tolono Fun Day Festival June 24th & 25th

Friday, June 24 Golf Cart Parade at 7:30pm $10 fee

Grand marshals, the BOOM BOOM BOYS, certainly have fun history with our “Throw Back” theme. FIREWORKS in Tolono are happening June 25th at 9:20pm, after a patriotic/gospel set in the park from a couple dozen vocalists: “The Singing Men of GNN.” We’ve got the Cow Drop with $10 squares being sold now. Our Kiddie Tractor Pull is sanctioned and really official with a modified John Deere! That starts at the Big Diamond at 1pm, sign up after the parade wraps at West Side Park over by the Scout Cabin around noon.

Also, with the primary on June 28th, we anticipate a pretty big parade June 25th at 11am from East Side to West Side Park through downtown Tolono.

Raffle $10 each

3 chances to win $1k, $2k or $500