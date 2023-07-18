Gibson, Ill. (WCIA)

Gibson Area Hospital (GAH) highlighted the importance of pelvic floor muscle tone and how their specialized Pelvic Program can offer help to individuals of all ages dealing with bowel, bladder, and sexual function issues. Physical Therapist, Lauren Mansell, and Physical Therapy Assistant, Erin Clark, provided valuable insights into the symptoms to watch out for and the benefits of seeking assistance at GAH’s Pelvic Program.

Lauren and Erin elaborated on what pelvic therapy entails and how it can be beneficial. Pelvic therapy is a specialized form of physical therapy that targets the pelvic region to improve muscle tone and function. Whether it’s post-childbirth recovery, age-related concerns, or stress-induced issues, pelvic therapy can be a transformative solution.

Fortunately, at GAH, their Pelvic Program is designed to accommodate insurance coverage, making it accessible to those in need.

For those interested in learning more about the Pelvic Therapy Program offered at Gibson Area Hospital, they can visit the web gibsonhospital.org. Gibson Area Hospital deserves credit for sponsoring this segment, spreading awareness about the significance of pelvic health and providing hope to those seeking assistance. To connect with GAH’s Pelvic Program directly, interested individuals can reach out to 217-784-2650 or visit 1120 N. Melvin St. Gibson City, IL 60936.