CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Xander Hazel, Executive Director and Jenna Manolakes, Marketing and Events Coordinator join to share what the Champaign Center Partnership is doing to foster a vibrant, inviting, and active core Champaign downtown, midtown, and campustown as they support businesses and building community.

Plus, don’t miss holiday shopping and activities in Champaign Center. ‘Tis the season for holiday shopping, and Champaign’s downtown, midtown, and Campustown are the go-to destinations for unique finds.

This year, over 15 businesses in Champaign’s downtown and midtown areas are extending their hours until 8 pm on for the much-anticipated annual Holiday Shop Hop event. Participating businesses include Apricot Lane, Champaign County History Museum, Circles Boutique, Corson Music, DIGS, Exile on Main Street, Fire Doll Studio, Furniture Lounge, Golden Weather Goods, greener goods Shop + Refillery, Jane Addams Book Shop, The Literary, Live Action Games, PACA Salvage Warehouse, Planted, and Ten Thousand Villages.

To add to the festive spirit, shoppers can enjoy two hours of complimentary parking at the Hill Street parking deck in downtown Champaign throughout December, courtesy of the City of Champaign.



For those tackling last-minute shopping, the Mistletoe Market awaits at the Venue CU in downtown Champaign on Sunday, December 17, from 11 am to 5 pm. This indoor holiday market showcases the work of over 20 local artisans and makers, offering everything from handmade soaps to artwork, candles, earrings, and more. Don’t miss the chance to meet Santa Claus from 2 to 3 pm.

And for an unforgettable family experience, Santa Claus himself will be making appearances at the Virginia Theatre on Wednesday, December 20, from 5 to 7 pm.

Thanks to the generous support from Hickory Point Bank, this event is free to the public. Embrace the holiday spirit, discover unique gifts, and make lasting memories in the heart of Champaign this festive season.



