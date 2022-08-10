Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

If your child is getting ready to take on the classroom for the first time, there may be some things you can start adding into your daily routine to make the transition a bit easier.

Kindergarten tips with Mrs. K:

-Start going to bed earlier & keep in mind that the days are long. Don’t get discouraged with their lack of stamina at first.

-Read or engage with a book daily

-Learning to identify their name & items (first time they have to keep track of their things amongst others similar)

-Practice writing name

-Practice knowing letters and letter sounds

-Counting to 20 (anytime, anywhere!!)

-Fine motor skills: zippers and scissors

-Independent skills: going to restroom, opening lunch items

-Wellness: naming emotions, using kind words, advocating for self “I didn’t like it when…”