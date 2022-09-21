Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Do you want your home to sell quicker or for more money? How about both?

Staged homes spend an average of 90% less time on the market and increase the home’s value by 1-10%!

Buyers have become increasingly picky with their home choices after the past few years of being in a seller’s market. Their first impression and how they perceive the value of the home is extremely critical since they are quick to dismiss a home that doesn’t meet their standards.

Every situation is unique and the market is always changing. We won’t guarantee that your home will sell over the asking price (though that does happen), but we can confidently sell your home for a higher price and in a more timely manner with staging than we can without.

If you decide not to have your home staged and choose to do it later on or reduce the price instead, the initial excitement of the home will have worn off and buyers will likely wonder if something is wrong with the home. The longer your home sits on the market, the less value it is perceived to have, and the less money you net.

We have seen this happen time and time again, so we strongly suggest making a small investment to ensure the timely sale of your home for the top dollar amount possible. Our staging fee is paid at the successful closing of your home, so it is a risk-free situation for you.

