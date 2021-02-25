Tips on repairing old drainage pipes with Lanz Heating & Cooling, Inc.

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re talking pipes with Lanz Heating and Cooling Inc., title sponsor of the Home and Garden Expo.

Pipe lining, patching, and descaling. There is a way to repair old drains without creating a mess or ripping and replacing.

We help solve and fix problems with drainage and sanitary line issues. Toilets aren’t flushing correctly, gurgling sound when draining, and slow drains are common first signs.

When you have a problem with your drains call us before concrete cutting, demoing floors, or digging in the yard.

We are able to rehab old clay or cast iron lines without digging or removing concrete

Lanz Heating and Cooling Inc

Business/Organization Phone:

217-355-5512

Business/Organization Address:

2718 Hundman Dr

Champaign IL 61822