Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

Many first-time garden growers need help with what and how to plant. That’s where Ropp’s Flower Factory comes in to save the day! We are showcasing some of the newest and coolest plants and what Ropp’s has to offer as well as gardening tips when putting your containers together.

We are family owned and operated. It has been in the family since 1950. We have had hundreds of young adults for their first jobs. We often here from customers how they came to the green house as a child and now they are bringing their children to learn the joy of gardening.

Helping first time homeowners working on landscaping

Reminding customers of the plants they planted last year and check how they did and maybe get them again.

When is the best time for certain plants and how to plant?

We bring a hometown feel, meeting with owners working with all the employees to aid with customers understand customers needs and try to tailor what we help them pick out from the plant for a child for Mother’s Day to a full house landscape plan. We often assist local organizations with fund raising plans. Have been helping with junior after prom raise money with Christmas wreath sales to local preschool basket sale for the school.

Ropp’s Flower Factory

Business/Organization Phone

217 784 5400

Business/Organization Address

218 S Melvin St, Gibson city il 60936