Children all across the world are making poor choices using their technology (Cellphones/Computers), Sexting and Bullying are now part of our everyday language. These activities can be very harmful to children and dramatically impact their futures. What many of us do not realize is that laws make many of these activities illegal. These laws can result in our underage children being arrested, fingerprinted, photographed for Mug Shots, sent to court, and even in the case of Sexting having to register as a Sex Offender. No one wants this for underage children. Families can be devastated and children’s futures ruined.

We must work together, education and positive reform are the answer.

Rich Wistocki

I am a law-enforcement cyber trainer to keep kids safe on their devices, train parents what their responsibility is for their child’s technology and training law-enforcement nationwide and how to investigate cyber crime.

Detective Richard Wistocki (RET.) had been with the Naperville Police Department for 28 years.

In his last 22 years as an Internet Crimes Investigator with the Naperville Police Department. He is one of the founding members and an affiliate member of the Illinois Attorney Generals High Tech Crimes Bureau Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC Task Force). He was a member of the United States Secret Service Computer Crimes Task Force. He was also a SWAT Sniper for 22 years.

Recently, Detective Rich Wistocki was sworn in as a Kane County Sheriff to help investigate child predators in Kane County, Illinois.

Detective Wistocki currently presents all over the United States to parent groups and students on how to protect their children online. He is a regular guest on Fox 32 and NBC 5 Chicago as an expert in Cyber-Safety.The classes he instructs are: Social Network Investigations, Internet Predator Investigations, Juvenile Sexting Investigations, Preparing Effective Internet Safety Presentations for the SRO, Identifying and Intercepting the School Shooter and Patrol Response to Internet Crime.

Rich’s passion is concentrated in teaching parents how to parent their children while online. He takes his juvenile investigations experience and applies it to teaching parents how to be better parents. He is an instructor for the Department of Justice and various Law Enforcement Mobile Training Units and POST units across the United States. He is also the creator of the Illinois Sexting Law. Recently, Detective Rich Wistocki has developed a FREE Online tool for SRO’s and School Officials to use in cases of Sexting, Cyber-Bullying. This tool is JuvenileJusticeOnline.org and it is not only a case management system, but a free training site for school administrators, SRO’s, Juvenile Officers, Probation and States Attorney’s.

Specialties: Consulting with Schools, Church Groups and Law Enforcement on how to monitor children online.

