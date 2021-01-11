Tips for holiday clean up with Two Men and a Truck

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Tips for holiday clean-up from Two Men and a Truck:

• Ornaments: When it comes to putting away Christmas ornaments, we rarely save the containers we purchased them in. Dish pack boxes provide a safer alternative than wrapping them in tissue paper and putting them in a bag with minimal protection. Dish pack boxes come with dividers which can easily be adjusted depending on the desired space needed for each item, making it the perfect home for your breakable items.

• Lights: Avoid getting your lights tangled up! Remove the flaps from a cardboard box and neatly wrap your lights around them. This is a simple trick that keeps your lights in good condition and at the same time, allows for them to take up less storage space!



• Wrapping Station: This is a great way to organize and store your supplies! Assemble a dish pack box to organize my ribbon, bows, bags, tissue paper, and more. It is incredibly helpful to have all items in one place when you are rushing to wrap your gifts! The best part about the dish pack box is by adjusting the dividers, you can accommodate all of your needs, including long tubes of wrapping paper.

