The Tip Jar is Vanishing

•Increasingly, fast casual takeout food counters are clearing away their tip jars and replacing them with tablets for payment. As with a tip jar, your tip is still discretionary…You may tip as much as you wish or not at all. However, I do recommend giving extra consideration to counter employees or baristas who go the extra mile for you.

Follow up: Why is this happening and why now?

Tips Are Going Up

•What ever happened to 15%? It’s gone the way of cassette tapes and card catalogs. For sit-down restaurants, the national average for how much we tip is closer to 20%. And if you really want to reward a server for superb service, 25% or even 30% is becoming the norm. This trend is known as tip creep.

Tips Are Suddenly Everywhere

•Buying a sweatshirt at a concert? Ordering something on Amazon? If you haven’t yet, chances are you will soon have the chance to tip for these commercial experiences now, too. The more tipping pervades the culture, the more pushback there will be from consumers. This is known as tiplfation. I call it a tipping invasion, and am predicting the day when we tip our mechanics and dental hygienists is not too far-fetched a prospect. The problem there is that the more people who expect a tip, the less discretionary budget any of us have to tip the people who truly rely on those tips because they make less than minimum wage (i.e. the servers in a sit-down restaurant).

