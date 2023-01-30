Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s that time of year again! We’re learning about this year’s Eastern Illinois Foodbank annual Prom Benefit and how people can support through buying tickets or tables, sponsorships, donating to the Prom Court candidates, and volunteering.

14th ANNUAL PROM BENEFIT AIMS TO RAISE 375,000 MEALS FOR EASTERN ILLINOIS FOODBANK

The 14th annual Prom Benefit for the Eastern Illinois Foodbank will be held on Saturday, March

4 at the Hilton Garden Inn from 7 – 11pm. This year’s goal is to raise 375,000 meals for food-insecure individuals and families in the Foodbank’s 18-county service territory. At any given time, more than 100,000 people in eastern Illinois, including 1 in 6 children, do not have access to enough nutritious food to support a healthy lifestyle.

The Prom Benefit was founded in 2008 by local community member Lorianne Bauer as a fundraiser for Eastern Illinois Foodbank and is managed by the Foodbank and a committee of community members committed to alleviating local hunger. Every year, fun-loving folks come together to relive Prom night or experience it for the first time, all while helping fight hunger. This year’s theme is Viva Las Vegas, giving attendees the opportunity enjoy a night of casino games and glitz for a good cause. The event will feature raffle prizes, heavy hors d’oeuvres, desserts, dancing, an open bar, photo opportunities and crowning the Prom King & Queen.

This year’s Harrington Law Prom Court includes: Nicole Gorman (Above Able Boutique), Jonathan Gossett (Live Real Estate), Jacqueline Kalipeni (City of Champaign), Bridgett Laird (Keller Williams Realty), Stephen McConkey (Champaign Fire Department), Kristen Sackley (University of Illinois), Ashlie Velazquez-Collins (Brookdale Senior Living), and Matthew White (WCIA). The male and female candidate that raise the most money for Eastern Illinois Foodbank will be crowned the night of the event. Donations to their campaigns can be made online at

www.prombenefit.com through Friday, March 3.

Tickets to the event can be purchased for $125 each at www.prombenefit.com through Friday, February 17 or until sold out. If you or your business are interested in sponsoring the Prom Benefit, visit www.prombenefit.com for details.

14th annual Prom Benefit, Saturday March 4 at Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign

Tickets and tables on sale now! Sponsorship and volunteering opportunities available

Visit prombenefit.com for more information

Eastern Illinois Foodbank

2405 North Shore Dr

Urbana IL 61802

http://eifoodbank.org