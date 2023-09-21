Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Time is running out to visit Erwin, a kookaburra and his furry friends at Scovill Zoo, and today in Critters Uncaged, we have Scovill Zoo Director Ken Frye with exciting updates.

The regular zoo season is winding down, with the zoo closing for the winter after Columbus Day on October 9th. But don’t fret, because Boo at the Zoo is just around the corner! Tickets are on sale for this fantastic event, taking place on the last three weekends of October: October 13-15, 19-22, and 26-29.

Last weekend, Scovill Zoo hosted the Zoo-rific Evening, which was a huge success. Hundreds of guests enjoyed dinner, up-close animal encounters, and had a blast bidding on unique auction items, including a signed surfboard from a Beach Boys member and the opportunity to name the new spider monkey baby.

In October, we’ll dive into more details about ‘Boo’ at the Zoo and explore what happens when the zoo is closed for the winter. And stay tuned for the PJ Party with Santa, coming up on December 9th, as we continue to unravel the exciting world of Scovill Zoo!