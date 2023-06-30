LeRoy, Ill. (WCIA)
Thunder on the Prairie Motorcycle Rally, hosted by Christian Motorcyclists Assoc. (CMA), is going the distance to change the world one heart at a time. Join the rally July 7-9th in LeRoy, IL. This event is open to the public…bikers and non-bikers. Here’s the fun you can look forward to:
- Parade
- Loonie Boonie 5000 mini bike races
- Live music
– Friday Band – “Fit For A King”
– Saturday Bands – “Discount Rhythm Dukes” & “Citizens Band 14”
- Ice Cream Social – Donations benefit the Leroy Brickyard Park Renovation
- Motorcycle Show
- Bike games
- Kids face painting
- Praise and worship times
For more rally information, visit: “Thunder on the Prairie” on Facebook or call 217-649-1941