Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Saturday, August 20th
X-Krush (25th anniversary show)
(FREE,Outdoor, All Ages show)
Bunny’s Urbana IL 7pm (Facebook give away)
Saturday, August 20th
The Dirty Feathers + Big Daddy Pride and The East Side Five + Sweetmelk (Full Band) at
the Rose Bowl Tavern Urbana 7-10pm
Saturday, August 20th
Oakwood Block Party(By Milikin University)(free all ages show)
Decatur IL
Free Range Youth (rock)
Said Echo (alternative rock)
Still Shine (Progressive Bluegrass)
Floweezy (Jam Rock)
Saturday, August 27th
Boat Drunks
Rosebowl Tavern 7pm
Saturday, September 3rd
HEARTACHE TONIGHT – A TRIBUTE TO THE EAGLES
Devon Amphitheater Decatur IL 7pm
(Ticket Giveaway)
Friday, September 7th
LeAnn Rimes
Virginia Theater Champaign IL
Saturday, September 17th
Virginia Theater
Incident at Kickapoo Documentary
Free Outdoor show before the movie
5-7pm
Produced by Anthony Gravino (High Cross Studios)
Ian Shepherd and Friends Band
Dawna Nelson
Atrain Wilson and Andrew Dunkinson (Kill Bourne Alley)
Kayla Brown
Ryan Byfield
Playing songs by:
REO Speedwagon, BB King, Dan Fogelberg, Canned Heat, Ted Nugent, Michael McDonald and more…