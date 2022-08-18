Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Saturday, August 20th

X-Krush (25th anniversary show)

(FREE,Outdoor, All Ages show)

Bunny’s Urbana IL 7pm (Facebook give away)

Saturday, August 20th

The Dirty Feathers + Big Daddy Pride and The East Side Five + Sweetmelk (Full Band) at

the Rose Bowl Tavern Urbana 7-10pm

Saturday, August 20th

Oakwood Block Party(By Milikin University)(free all ages show)

Decatur IL

Free Range Youth (rock)

Said Echo (alternative rock)

Still Shine (Progressive Bluegrass)

Floweezy (Jam Rock)

Saturday, August 27th

Boat Drunks

Rosebowl Tavern 7pm

Saturday, September 3rd

HEARTACHE TONIGHT – A TRIBUTE TO THE EAGLES

Devon Amphitheater Decatur IL 7pm

(Ticket Giveaway)

Friday, September 7th

LeAnn Rimes

Virginia Theater Champaign IL

Saturday, September 17th

Virginia Theater

Incident at Kickapoo Documentary

Free Outdoor show before the movie

5-7pm

Produced by Anthony Gravino (High Cross Studios)

Ian Shepherd and Friends Band

Dawna Nelson

Atrain Wilson and Andrew Dunkinson (Kill Bourne Alley)

Kayla Brown

Ryan Byfield

Playing songs by:

REO Speedwagon, BB King, Dan Fogelberg, Canned Heat, Ted Nugent, Michael McDonald and more…