This Vermilion County man has one of the top 25 mullets in USA

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
24-year-old Ethan Allsopp of Bismarck has rocked a mullet for the last year and a half.
Now, he’s made it to the top 25 of the USA Mullet Championship.
“It started off as a dare… by my coworkers,” says Allsopp. “Now, its become a lifestyle.”
You can help Allsopp go home with a grand prize of $2500 by heading to mulletchamp.com. Voting for the 2021 Men’s Open Division continues now through August 29.
Half of the entrees fees are donated to Stop Soldier Suicide, a not-for-profit that provides mental health assistance to veterans.
