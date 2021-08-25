This Vermilion County man has one of the top 25 mullets in USA

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

24-year-old Ethan Allsopp of Bismarck has rocked a mullet for the last year and a half.

Now, he’s made it to the top 25 of the USA Mullet Championship.

“It started off as a dare… by my coworkers,” says Allsopp. “Now, its become a lifestyle.”

Ethan Allsopp (24) is all business in the front, party in the back.

You can help Allsopp go home with a grand prize of $2500 by heading to mulletchamp.com. Voting for the 2021 Men’s Open Division continues now through August 29.

Half of the entrees fees are donated to Stop Soldier Suicide, a not-for-profit that provides mental health assistance to veterans.

To vote for Allsopp, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

