This Vermilion County man has one of the top 25 mullets in USA

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

24-year-old Ethan Allsopp of Bismarck has rocked a mullet for the last year and a half.

Now, he’s made it to the top 25 of the USA Mullet Championship.

“It started off as a dare… by my coworkers,” says Allsopp. “Now, its become a lifestyle.”

Ethan Allsopp (24) is all business in the front, party in the back.

You can help Allsopp go home with a grand prize of $2500 by heading to mulletchamp.com. Voting for the 2021 Men’s Open Division continues now through August 29.

Half of the entrees fees are donated to Stop Soldier Suicide, a not-for-profit that provides mental health assistance to veterans.

To vote for Allsopp, click HERE.