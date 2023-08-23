Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Whether you’re a fan of pop, rock, R&B, or soul, Kalesa, a local band will have you singing along all night long. Picture yourself swaying to the melodies you know and love, when this talented group of musicians takes the stage to deliver an unforgettable performance.

Plus, mark your calendars for September 15, when Kalesa takes over Allerton Park in Monticello. The music kicks off at 6:30 pm and will keep you grooving until 8:30 pm. Gather your friends and family, pack a picnic, and get ready to dance the evening away in the company of fantastic music.

For more details and to stay updated on their latest gigs and performances, check out Kalesa’s Facebook page: Kalesa on Facebook. Don’t miss out on the chance to catch this incredible local band live in action. Let the music play and the good times roll with Kalesa!