Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Theresa Meacham’s expertise sheds light on the importance of personal care with non-toxic products. She believes that with understanding the potential dangers of conventional products and embracing healthier alternatives, you can take a significant step towards self-improvement and environmental preservation. We learn that self-care is not just about pampering yourself; it’s about making conscious choices that resonate with your well-being, both inside and out. Theresa challenges us to embark on this journey together, one non-toxic product at a time, and ultimately experience the transformative power of genuine self-care.