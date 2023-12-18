CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Jeanine Bobenmoyer, lifestyle expert from theCityMoms suggest that you don’t spend days in the kitchen baking your life away for holiday cookies when there are some super easy recipes you can make using just store-bought sugar cookies.

What to do with store bought cookies? Jeanine said, by starting with a mini saucepan of melted white chocolate and grabbing a container of perils. It’s a super easy recipe that looks more luxurious than it is, and no one is the wiser.

Another cookie hack shared by Jeanine is this one, sharing a fun/festive recipe you can dip sugar cookies in. This eggnog dip is only 4 ingredients, and delish,

eggnog, cool whip, vanilla pudding, nutmeg, and sugar cookie pieces.

