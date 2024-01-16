CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Jeanine Bobenmoyer, Chief Mom Officer of theCityMoms joins ciLiving with helpful tips for you to fight against winter bugs and viruses this flu season. We cover a few must-have items that you should keep on hand to help you and your family stay healthy.

Tip #1 – Set a cleaning and sanitization schedule and stick to it. Keep in mind there are a few specific things you’ll want to sanitize regularly such as high-touch surfaces.

Tip #2 – Make sure you’re creating a healthy environment at home to minimize the risk of illness by using air purifiers and ventilators such as opening windows.

Tips #3 – If illness creep though, consider having these items on hand to combat it: Kleenex, cough medicine, Lysol and new tech like the Tylenol Smart Check Digital Ear Scope.

Visit theCityMoms blog for more tips to get you thru the Winter.



