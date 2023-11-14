Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Upgrade your holiday hosting skills with these insider hacks from theCityMoms. Whether you’re a seasoned host or a first-timer, Jeanine Bobenmyer, the Chief Mom Officer at theCityMoms, has some helpful tips to ensure that your gathering is stress-free, efficient, and one to remember.

Hack #1. Plan Ahead for Peace of Mind:

Jeanine emphasizes the importance of planning ahead. “Spend time really planning ahead,” she advises. Many overlook critical details in holiday planning, so take a moment to map out your event. This simple step can save you from last-minute chaos and ensure a smoother celebration.

Hack #2. DIY Guest Room Magic:

For those hosting overnight guests, Jeanine assures us that you don’t need a designated guest room. She’ll guide you through easy tips for creating a DIY guest space. Watch out for the must-haves, including an inflatable bed, a tray with toiletries, and a letterboard with the wifi password—transform any space into a comfortable retreat for your loved ones.

Hack #3. Multi-Purpose Home Investments:

Jeanine’s final hack extends beyond the holidays. “If you host a lot of get-togethers, invest in easy, multi-purpose pieces at home,” she suggests. See her demonstrate practical items like a rolling cart that doubles as a bar cart or leftovers station, and stackable stools that serve as versatile seating or side tables. These pieces not only add functionality but also contribute to the seamless flow of your gatherings.

With these hosting hacks, you’re on your way to hosting the ultimate stress-free holiday celebration.

