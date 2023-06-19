Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Theatre 7, Decatur’s original community theatre has been performing live theatre for 60 years in Decatur, Illinois.

We involve the surrounding communities in live theatrical performances. We do 3 main performances at Decatur Civic Center and 2 dinner theatre shows performed at The Wagon restaurant.

This variety allows people to be involved with theatre either on stage or backstage. It is a great avenue of meeting a variety of people . We expose our community to the experience of affordable live theatre .

We are the only theatrical group that performs plays in addition to musicals. We are also the only group that provides dinner theater.

We own our own building and have needed roof repairs and furnace replacement costing over 100,000 dollars. We are currently celebrating our 60th anniversary with the Diamond Jubilee, which will be a major fundraiser. It will have live performances with performers doing songs from our 60 years of musical songs. We will also have a silent auction with 30 auction items. All monies raised will be used for building repairs.