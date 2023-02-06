Tolono, Ill. (WCIA)

Hailing from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, the Xtension Chords is an all-male competitive a cappella group composed of thirteen strapping young gentlemen. For nearly thirty years, the group has provided audiences with tight harmonies, smooth choreography, and last but not least, good looks. They perform all over the UIUC campus, both at private events and public concerts, as well as all over the midwest for audiences of all ages! They also compete every year in ICCA (International Championship of Collegiate A cappella), including advancing to semifinals in both 2021 and 2022, and a third-place finish at quarterfinals in 2020. They’ve even been featured on several BOCA albums, and were recipients of multiple CARA awards

They’ve recently released their 10th studio album “Power Hour”! You can find this album and all of their older discography on Spotify and Apple Music. Make sure to check out their YouTube and other social platforms to stay up to date with all of their upcoming projects.

Who’s ready for our annual tradition of musical entertainment, raffle baskets, & an evening of singing and joy? One show this year so get your tickets early! Pssst, it’s a perfect Valentine’s Day date to kick of your weekend.

Order tickets here:

https://unitymusicboosters.seatyourself.biz