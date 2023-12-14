Danville, Ill. (WCIA) — Peter Blackmon and Guido Esteves join ciLiving as they prepare to present the Winter Sounds of Danville! Brought to you by Portal Entertainment Group whose mission is to bring about world peace with low budget rock shows. The Winter Sounds Christmas Extravaganza Concert at the Historic Fischer Theatre in Danville on Friday, December 15th at 7:00PM, is a festive concert that will celebrate the rich musical tapestry of our community.

Winter Sounds showcases a variety of talented instrumentalists, vocal ensembles, the heartwarming voices of Mark Denman Elementary students, and the harmonious melodies of the Danville Barbershop Chorus. No other organization features 4 partners; 2 of which are in 90s Daughter, 1 of which is in X Krush and the other one is moderately attractive and somewhat intelligent.

Prepare to be amazed by the extraordinary talents of Amy Mitchell, Bonnie Newberry, Brittney Ziegler, Cameron Sheets, Dalton Halls, Guido Esteves, Marty Lindvahl, Tom Grassman, special guest, jazz pianist Paul Johnston and an ensemble of some of the area’s most talented musicians. Special virtual performances from Ari Hest, John Jansky and The Royal Hounds.

Winter Sounds Christmas Extravaganza Concert

Fischer Theatre in Danville,

Friday, December15th at 7:00PM

Tickets are $15 and all proceeds benefit the Fischer Theatre

Website

http://www.portalbooking.com

Social Media Links

https://www.facebook.com/portalentertainmentgroup

Portal Entertainment Group

112 N. Vermilion St.

Danville, IL 61832