The University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital providing essential services to animals

Dr. Julia Whittington, director of the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital, joins us with details on how they’re helping to provide essential services to animals in need.

Here’s more from the U of I Vet Teaching Hospital:

How our hospital is operating under the COVID-19 restrictions in place over the past ~2 months:

Veterinarians provide essential service (and this includes not just delivering medical care to animals but also ensuring a safe food supply, public health, biomedical advances,…). The University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital has a responsibility to serve the state, referring veterinarians, and animal owners in a wide area with specialty care not available elsewhere.

We have remained open throughout, while adhering to guidelines to protect clients and employees.

After more than a month at reduced service (seeing only urgent cases or emergencies), we are beginning to expand service offerings, in accordance with the governor’s plans and similar to how human hospitals are restoring services.

A few of the services that have been most active: of course, ER; oncology and cardiology, which routinely see patients with life-threatening conditions; the on-farm services (where social distancing is a bit easier to maintain); and equine NICU (it’s foal season!)