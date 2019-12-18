The Ultimate New Year’s Eve Mash-Up Bash with 90’s Daughter

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Before 90’s Daughter hosts The Ultimate New Year’s Eve Mash-Up Bash, they are sharing holiday tunes from the City Center for our LIVE holiday show!

We are excited to announce that our New Year’s Eve Bash will once again be featuring the Feudin’ Hillbillys BUT we thought – why not get a little crazy this year and bring 90’s Daughter in for the night too! This will be the biggest and wildest party of 2019! The Ultimate New Year’s Eve Mash-Up Bash!

See performances by Feudin’ Hillbillys and 90’s Daughter then see some performances by Feudin Hillbillys WITH 90’s Daughter!

Tickets will be on sale soon at CityCenterChampaign.com! Multiple ticket options available – including open bar and table options!

Tickets range from 25 dollars to 150 dollars.