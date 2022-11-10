Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

We, in the Violence Prevention Department, are focused to ending Sexual Violence. We work with all community members to provide education and awareness. We build on efforts for community mobilization and coalition building with our Violence Prevention Task Force and community support. We are here to support efforts in decreasing all known areas of violence in our communities.

The Survivor Resource Center serves child, adolescent and adult survivors of sexual assault and their loved ones, by providing counseling, legal and medical advocacy, awareness and prevention programs for community members and professionals and case management.

We provide these services in Vermilion, Edgar and Clark counties. All services are 100% free, confidential, and available around the clock every day of the year. SRC is a non-profit agency – supported through grants and community donations – committed to ending sexual violence in our community. SRC serves local communities, regularly meeting with community providers, schools, students/parents, organizations and members to work on efforts from education, marketing, community awareness events and community mobilization efforts and coalition building through the Violence Prevention Task Force and the Sexual Assault Response Team.

Our services are free for all Survivors and their families. We are dedicated to prevention efforts in all areas of the communities we serve.

The Survivor Resource Center (SRC) and local leaders have designated November as NO MORE month in Vermilion, Edgar and Clark Counties. It is a month to generate awareness and year-round action to prevent sexual assault.

This month provides an excellent opportunity to demonstrate the area’s commitment to ending sexual violence and supporting the numerous survivors among us. It is an opportunity to educate the public and point people to ways they can help.

NO MORE month is co-sponsored by the Vermilion County Violence Prevention Task Force. The task force includes Vermilion County Public Health, Danville Police Department, Vermilion Co. State’s Attorney’s Office, Vermilion County CAC, City of Danville, OSF Healthcare, 3 Kings of Peace, Boys and Girls Club and many others. The group works on efforts for community mobilization in discussions, education, marketing, awareness and bringing in speakers.

Survivor Resource Center

27 N Vermilion

Danville