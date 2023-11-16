Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

New author, Kim Gossett, recently wrote, illustrated, and self-published her very first book.

Her hope is that children will enjoy the books and it will inspire them to use their imaginations and create their own adventures.

The books are based on childhood imagination games Kim played with her own sisters.

The book is meant to inspire children to think outside the box, get creative and use their imaginations.

The book is available on Amazon in either Kindle or Paperback format.

