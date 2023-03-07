Saint Joseph, Ill. (WCIA)

The SJO Constitution team is headed back to Washington D.C. for the We the People National Finals. This will be their 4th trip to DC as a program. They have finished second in the state for seven years in a row, but are hoping to come home victorious in 2023.







We are the only school in this part of the state that is part of the We the People program.



We the Pasta Dinner, Trivia Night and Silent Auction–Saturday March 25 at SJO

We the Pickle(ball) Tournament–Sunday April 2 at SJO

St. Joe IGA Shopping Spree Ticket Raffle

We the People National Finals in Washington D.C. April 21-25

https://sjodaily.com/2023/02/24/sj-o-constitution-team-to-compete-at-nationals-in-april/