Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Two Roads Wellness Clinic began in 2015 with 4 therapists and a vision of integrative, whole-person mental health support. It has since grown to include 4 locations across 2 counties and offers primary care services, a vast array of mental health treatments such as EMDR (eye movement desensitization and reprocessing), expressive arts therapy, family therapy, medication management, massage services, GeneSight testing, genetic nutritional counseling, physical therapy, life coaching, community education and outreach, and more.

Help is just one phone call or email away.