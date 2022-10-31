Champaign-Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

We are eager to take risks. We are willing to be vulnerable. We are unafraid of profound change.

Tickets for “The Revolutionists” are now on sale at krannertcenter.com

The Revolutionists is a new play about four very real women who lived boldly in France during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror.

Playwright Olympe De Gouge, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat, lose their heads, and try to beat back the extremist insanity in the Paris of 1793. What was a hopeful revolution for the people is now sinking into hyper-violent, hypocritical male rhetoric. However, will modern audiences relate?

This grand and dream-tweaked comedy is about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how we actually go about changing the world.

It’s a true story.

Or total fiction.

Or a play about a play.

Or a raucous resurrection . . .

that ends in a song and a scaffold.

Contains adult content.

Nisi Sturgis- Director of The Revolutionists

