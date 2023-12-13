Champaign-Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Known for their impeccable musicality and unique brand of humor, The Other Guys are the University of Illinois’ premier men’s a cappella group. Since their inception during the 1968-1969 school year as a subset of the University of Illinois’ Varsity Men’s Glee Club, The Other Guys have evolved from an amusing diversion to a popular, high profile, international traveling group of goodwill ambassadors. The current group continues to build on the tradition – a tradition characterized by musicianship, comedic spontaneity, and time-honored dignity.

The Other Guys perform at over 100 different venues a year, as well as every Varsity Men’s Glee Club concert. Their resume includes appearing at Chicago’s United Center, Yankee Stadium, Wrigley Field, New York City’s famed Gotham Comedy Club, the Broadway production of “Grease,” command performances in Washington, D.C., Google Headquarters, Lucasfilm Inc., Roger Ebert’s 10th Annual Film Festival, copious alumni events throughout the country, numerous shows in Europe and most recently, The Lincoln Center in New York City. Your continued support of this group promotes the continuance of a great tradition that we call The Other Guys.

Consider hiring them for weddings, birthdays, parties, corporate events, and more. They take pride in our versatility and applicability to numerous settings and venues. If you are interested in hiring The Other Guys for an event, they can be contacted at otherguysillinois@gmail.com.

Collin Fox

President and Business Manager

The Other Guys, a Comedy Octet

www.otherguys.org