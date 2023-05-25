Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month—The Perfect Time to Schedule a Skin Cancer Screening

Unfortunately, skin cancer is still one of the most common types of cancer. In fact, according to the American Academy of Dermatology, skin cancer affects more people than all other types of cancer combined.

Risk factors for developing skin cancer include:

Having a large number of moles that have a broad range of colors and sizes.

History of skin cancer in family or history of multiple, severe sunburns (especially blistering ones).

Previous indoor tanning bed use.

Having fair skin, blond or red hair, blue eyes and freckles.

Being over the age of 50 (although skin cancer is rapidly rising in younger people as well).

With over 14 years’ experience as a physician assistant, Sarah has been interested in medicine since she was young. She found her passion for dermatology after her grandmother was diagnosed with melanoma. Realizing she could help others reduce their risk of skin cancer, she has worked in dermatology for the past seven years. She also focuses on patient education and providing them with the tools necessary to better their health.

Sarah knows firsthand how devastating a melanoma diagnosis can be not only for yourself but for family members. We encourage you to get checked, but also make sure your family does as well!”

Since its opening, VitalSkin Dermatology Champaign-Urbana has continued to grow their team and expand their services. Now under one roof, the team can address the medical, surgical and cosmetic needs of the community. Plus, with several different locations throughout central Illinois, VitalSkin is helping close the gap on access to dermatologic care, so area patients can always get the care they need without delay.

It is not too late to participate in our Free Spot Check event in partnership with Feeding Our Kids. We’ve recently partnered with Feeding Our Kids, a non-for-profit program that provides food to insecure children on weekends and school holidays. The organization now supports over 1,000 children in 40 schools across Champaign County and Tuscola. Please visit feedingourkids.org for more information or to donate and/or volunteer. Also, in recognition of Skin Cancer Awareness Month, we encourage everyone who has not had a recent skin exam to come in for a check. Early detection of skin cancer is crucial for a successful outcome. Regular skin checks truly save lives.

http://www.vitalskinderm.com

VitalSkin Dermatology

Business/Organization Phone

(217) 819-3376

Business/Organization Address

1111 W Kenyon Rd Suite B, Urbana, IL 61801