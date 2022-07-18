Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The 18th Annual Cycle Across Illinois benefitting Illinois Concerns of Police Survivors was July 13th – 17th, 2022 with a mandatory meeting the evening of July 13th, 2022. In 2005, the Cycle Across Illinois was started as a memorial and fundraising bicycle ride across the state. Our riders and support members are a very special group of survivors, police officers, and supporters.

Each day, as we traveled across Illinois, we were welcomed by grateful families, departments and communities. We all work hard to minimize our expenses so that more money can assist the families by attending memorials and retreats that assist them in their grief journey. We hope you will consider donating to our ride and organization as we continue to support our families and remember our fallen.

This year’s ride was approximately 355 miles.

Ride Day 1 – Alton to Springfield: approximately 92 miles

Ride Day 2 – Springfield to Champaign/Urbana: approximately 100 miles

Ride Day 3 – Champaign to Bourbonnais: approximately 95 miles

Ride Day 4 – Bourbonnais to Bridgeview: approximately 60 miles.

Donate here: Cycle Across Illinois (ilcops.net)

Patrol Officer, David McLearin, shares what this ride meant to him below: