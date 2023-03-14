Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

MEATBALLS

So versatile. So many types (beef, pork, chicken, turkey, plant-based even seafood), so many ways …endless.

ROSE’S SWEDISH MEATBALLS

approx. 36 meatballs

Ingredients :

2 lb ground beef

¾ c. seasoned breadcrumbs

1 med onion chopped.

2 lg eggs beaten.

1/3 c. minced parsley

1 tsp ground pepper

¾ tsp salt

Gravy:

½ c. flour

2 ¾ c. milk

2 cans beef consommé

1 T. Worcestershire

1 tsp. ground pepper

¾ tsp salt

Combine first 6 ingredients. Add beef, mix. Shape into 1 ½” meatballs. In a large skillet, over med heat brown meatballs, drain on paper towels reserve drippings. Stir flour into drippings (if more is needed, add oil or bacon grease). Brown flour slightly, gradually whisk in milk, stir in consommé, Worcestershire , S&P. Bring to boil cooking about 2 mins until thickened, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to med-low; return meatballs to pan. Cook, uncovered, 15-20 mins longer. Stir occasionally. Serve over noodles or rice. Top with parsley lor green onion tops..

LISA’S SWEDISH MEATBALLS

One cooked recipe or package of meatballs of your choice – drained

2 cans of cream of mushroom soup

1 can of cream of celery soup

16 oz container of sour cream

3-4 splashes of Worcestershire sauce

½ tsp ground pepper

½ tsp. granulated garlic

½ tsp granulated onion

½ to ¾ cup shredded parmesan cheese

Mix all ingredients. Add meatballs to the sauce. Heat in crockpot for 1-2 hours until hot and bubbly.

I have added ½ block or more of cream cheese to this sauce for more richness and creaminess.

COCKTAIL MEATBALLS

One cooked recipe or package of meatballs of your choice – drained

1 jar chili sauce

1 jar grape jelly

1 bottle of sweet baby rays BBQ sauce

Mix all together and cook in slow cooker for 3-4 hours, on stove top on low in Dutch oven pot for 25-30 mins. Stirring occasionally. OR in oven covered with lid or foil . Bake at 325 * for 20-25 mins. Adjust times according to the size of your meatballs.

CRANBERRY SAUERKRAUT MEATBALLS

appox 5 dozen

1 can whole-berry cranberry sauce

1 can sauerkraut rinsed and well-drained.

1 bottle (12 oz) chili sauce

¾ cup packed brown sugar

1 pkg frozen fully cooked home-style meatballs, thawed.

Minced chives, optional

In a 4 qt slow cooker, combine the cranberry sauce, sauerkraut chili sauce and brown sugar. Stir in the meatballs. Cover and cook on low until heated thoroughly, 4-5hours. If desired, top with chives to serve.

CLASSIC MEATBALLS

Ingredients

1 lb lean (at least 80%) ground beef

1/2 cup Progresso™ Italian-style bread crumbs

1/4 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 small onion, finely chopped (1/4 cup)

1 egg

Directions

Heat oven to 400°F. Line 13×9-inch pan with foil; spray with cooking spray.

In large bowl, mix all ingredients. Shape mixture into 24 (1 1/2-inch) meatballs. Place 1 inch apart in pan.

Bake uncovered 18 to 22 minutes or until temperature reaches 160°F and no longer pink in center.

ITALIAN MEATBALLS

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

1 pound ground pork

½ cup Italian breadcrumbs

⅓ cup milk

¼ cup onion diced

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 egg

¼ cup parsley chopped

¼ cup parmesan shredded

salt and pepper to taste.

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400°F.

In a medium bowl, mix all ingredients until just combined.

Shape mixture into 48 meatballs, approximately 1 ½ tablespoons each.

Bake 18-20 minutes or until cooked through.

Honey Glazed Meatballs

Ingredients

2 Large Eggs

¾ Cup Milk

1 Cup Dry Breadcrumbs

¼ Cup Onion, finely chopped

2 tsp Salt

2 Lbs. Ground Beef

4 Garlic Cloves, minced.

1 Tbsp Butter

¾ Cup Ketchup

½ Cup Honey

3 Tbsp Soy Sauce

Instructions

In a large bowl, combine eggs and milk.

Add breadcrumbs, onion and salt.

Crumble beef over mixture and mix well.

Shape into 1” balls. Place on greased racks in shallow baking pans.

Bake, uncovered, at 400ºF for 12-15 minutes or until meat is no longer pink.

Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, sauté garlic in butter until tender.

Stir in ketchup, honey and soy sauce and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 5 minutes.

Drain meatballs and add to honey glaze. Carefully stir to evenly coat.

Cook for additional 5-10 minutes.

Serve hot.

These are amazing in a serving bowl with toothpicks but also amazing 3-4 to a skewer as an appetizer.