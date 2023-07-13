Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Ashley Riley & Sarah Bonsignore are both acclaimed artists who write for film & TV. They met at a sync songwriting retreat in the Pocono Mountains and bonded over boy mom stories, wine and many laughs. They are currently working on their debut EP with plans for release in late 2023.

The Magnolia Janes is made up of friends and songwriters Sarah Bonsignore and Ashley Riley. Sarah is a South African born American living in Nashville, a classically trained pianist and singer, songwriter, teacher, producer, sync artist, conductor, arranger, composer, sometimes cook, wannabe organic farmer, wife, sister, and mom of three boys. Ashley was born in raised in rural Illinois amid the factories and farmland, drawn to singing since she could talk, self taught and a late comer to playing guitar, but instantly a performer. A hairstylist, business owner, mom, wife and also not much of a cook.

The two met at a sync writing retreat in 2017 and many songs and laughs later decided to join forces and form a duo. The Magnolia Janes love harmony and hope and write songs that revolve around the two. The Magnolia Janes are currently keeping busy playing summer shows this summer and recording for their upcoming EP due out this fall!