Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Grand Prairie Friends is a conservation land trust that serves east-central Illinois across Champaign, Vermilion, Ford, Iroquois, Coles and Shelby counties. We preserve, restore and protect 1,100 acres of forest, prairie and wetlands then open them to the public including 10-miles of hiking trails.

Sun, Feb 19 | The Virginia Theatre at 2PM

“The Magic Stump” Bird Documentary Screening & Conservation Reception

FREE EVENT RSVP at www.grandprairiefriends.org

2PM Reception

3PM The Magic Stump Screening

4PM Q & A Panel of Cast & film Director

Join in a reception of your local non-profit agencies as Grand Prairie Friends and Champaign County Audubon Society invite the public to enjoy this Illinois-focused film.

“The Magic Stump” is a Turnstone film that tells the story of an Illinois tree stump that’s attracted a phenomenal variety of wintering raptors through the years, including two rare Prairie Falcons. The goal of “The Magic Stump” is to draw attention to the story of raptors that winter in our highly altered agricultural landscape. The plan is for this film to be the first in “The Prairie State” series that will feature the landscape that once dominated Illinois. The film is directed by Bob Dolgan and edited by Sharon Filipkowski. Videography is by Mitchell Fransen and Mitchell Wenkus, and original music is by Empidonax.

Video: Magic Stump trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-asHt2Unf4

Sponsor Page which shows all participating non-profits: https://www.grandprairiefriends.org/magicstumpsponsors

Conservation Reception 2PM

Nibble, chat and trade stories with these local Conservation Community Members.

Snacks Provided/Cash Bar Open

THE MAGIC STUMP MOVIE SCREENING & Cast Q&A 3PM

Discover the secrets held by this Coles County roost site. Follow three local birders on their journey to tell the stories discovered in the magic stump. Immediately after, enjoy the behind-the-scenes panel with producer, Bob Dolgan, and birding cast/stars of the film.

http://www.GRANDPRAIRIEFRIENDS.org